Judd Trump has booked his place in the World Championship quarter-finals after returning to the table to complete a dominant win over David Gilbert.

Going into the third and final session, Trump needed just two frames after dominating his opponent in the first two sessions on Sunday.

But Gilbert responded with a much-improved performance, beginning the day with a well-made 68 which was only curtailed when he attempted an ambitious double on a tricky red with the frame already secured.

World Championship Trump in total command of Gilbert clash 18 HOURS AGO

Gilbert looked to have a bit of momentum behind him and when Trump was forced into a safety battle after a quickfire 45. When he left a long red on, Gilbert potted it in style and cleared the table until the black.

'It's in!' - Gilbert with perfectly precise shot on pink

But when it appeared that a comeback that had seemed impossible might be on, a poor break-off shot let Trump in and his 107 put him one frame away from victory.

Both players had trouble splitting the pack of reds in the 20th frame but it was eventually Gilbert who put together a fluid break, which ended when he over-screwed for a blue which would have put him 42 ahead with 43 on.

Trump missed a golden opportunity to punish him with a red to the side pocket, and Gilbert entered the mid-session interval having won three of the day's first four frames.

The world number one appeared as though he was on his way to wrapping up the match with an awkward break of 50. But with the pink and black tied up, he was forced to play for baulk colours and eventually missed a yellow.

Gilbert cleared up to the colours but still needed all of them - including the awkward black to salvage victory in the frame. The closing stages were rife with unfortunate double kisses and Trump eventually sank the green and brown to get over the line.

'It’s so negative' – Trump urges rivals to stop boring break-offs

Stuart Bingham was in fearsome form as he completed a 13-6 victory over Jamie Jones to set up a quarter-final against Anthony McGill, In the session's other match,was in fearsome form as he completed a 13-6 victory overto set up a quarter-final against Anthony McGill, who knocked out reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the second round

Bingham had dominated the match but made just one century after the first two sessions' play. That all changed rapidly as he came out of the blocks with 117.

He followed it up with 68 before rounding off the win with another century, 102, to wrap up the win in style.

"It was very nice to get the job over and done with pretty quickly," he told Eurosport after the win.

'Smiling' - Bingham gets huge slice of luck with fluke against Jones

It wrapped up a good match for me. In the first session I was 2-0 up and I was looking to get a big lead but missed a couple of balls and Jamie, being a class act, punished me. I was lucky to be at 4-4 after the first session.

"But as the match went on, I felt like I was getting stronger and stronger. [This morning during] the first frame... I missed a red just above the black but luckily for me he missed a ball with the spider and then I made a hundred and that settled me down for the day.

"Obviously it's a tough match with Anthony McGill next, but if I can keep going I've got a chance."

- - -

World Championship Fluke of the tournament so far? Gilbert gets huge slice of luck 19 HOURS AGO