Snooker

World Championship: 'My word!' - Mark Williams produces sensational long red to seat John Higgins

Mark Williams produced a staggeringly good long red against John Higgins at the 2021 snooker world championship. The commentators couldn't see anything on before he took the shot. In fact Higgins was so confident that he was standing waiting for his chance to pot before the red thundered into the corner pocket.

00:00:44, an hour ago