Snooker

World Championship: ‘No reason why I can’t’ – Selby on catching Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry

Mark Selby told Andy Goldstein that matching Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry’s hauls of world titles will be a difficult task. However, the four-time world champion added in the latest episode of The Break, Eurosport’s snooker podcast that while he stays fit and healthy he sees no reason why he can’t.

00:01:17, 34 minutes ago