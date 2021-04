Snooker

World Championship qualifying 2021 – Jimmy White almost pots cue ball with first shot

Nerves were to be expected in the World Championship qualifying opener between Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry – but perhaps not straight from the first break. White v Hendry and the World Championship qualifiers are live and exclusive on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:00:22, 38 minutes ago