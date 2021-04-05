Snooker Jimmy White - Stephen Hendry | Ad-Free 19:30-23:00

Daniel Harris will be here with live comments from 19:15, with the match set to start at 19:30.

When is Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry 2021?

World Championship Robertson is the man to beat at Crucible, don’t rule out O’Sullivan – White and Foulds on contenders 02/04/2021 AT 15:23

Hendry came out of nine years in retirement earlier this year and said his aim for the remainder of the season was to qualify for the World Championship.

To do that he will have to beat old foe White. The pair, who have contested four world finals, were drawn against one another in the first round of qualifying. The match will be best of 11 frames.

Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry and the World Championship qualifiers are live and exclusive on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

'Why would I?' - Hendry has no regrets over finals wins ahead of White showdown

WHAT HAS WHITE SAID?

White has told Eurosport's The Break podcast he is fighting for his future on the Tour ahead of the match on Monday, but enters the clash full of confidence.

Ahead of their huge match on Monday, White admits his immediate ambition is to be on the Tour and is not out looking to avenge his World Championship final defeats to Hendry.

"I'm trying to fight for my Tour card," he said on episode one of season three of The Break podcast.

"I found a bit of form in Gibraltar and then the next tournament after. I've been playing well for quite some time, but unless you're doing it on the match table it's absolutely irrelevant. I've got a lot of confidence.

If I was to beat him ten times in a row I still wouldn't get revenge on all of the world finals. I'm just pleased Eurosport are showing it live so all the snooker fans can get to see it.

WHAT HAS HENDRY SAID?

"It's a different situation, but I have to remember how I coped with being number one for all those years. Hopefully, I can enjoy the fact that people want to beat me," said Hendry, who spent a record 10 years as number one with nine straight seasons at the summit between 1990 and 1998.

"I will be a scalp for somebody. I've got to approach it and not put too much importance on it because I think you look at Jimmy all these years.

I think Jimmy has been dying to play at the Crucible again all these years and I think it has affected him in qualifying. He's almost trying too hard.

"I've got to guard against that. I've got to be mentally prepared to go there and experience it. I've got to guard against trying too hard and wanting it too much.

"I've got excitement to see how far my game will go, but no expectations."

RELATED CONTENT

WHEN DO THE QUALIFIERS RUN FROM?

The are four qualifying rounds and they begin on April 5 and end April 14. The tournament proper starts on April 19.

World Championship How can I watch White against Hendry in World Championship qualifying? 29/03/2021 AT 17:59