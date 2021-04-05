Jimmy White returned to his chair during his World Championship qualifier with Stephen Hendry after potting a ball – and then followed it up with a horrible miscue.

A 60 seconds to forget for the Whirlwind began when he thought he had missed a shot on the pink during his nerve-ridden encounter with Hendry

However, he had potted it perfectly – leaving Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary a bit confused.

World Championship Hendry sees off White in much-hyped reunion AN HOUR AGO

“What happened there?,” said Foulds.

“Jimmy just seemed to pot the ball and disappear back to his chair as if he missed it. Stephen even looked at him a little strangely. I think he twitched it a little and that was the problem. Feeling the nerves, you can sense it understandably.”

The drama wasn’t over. White was left with an awkward red into the bottom right pocket, with the Whirlwind having to bridge over another ball to reach it.

He got it all wrong, bringing his cue crashing down on the nearby pink and gifting his opponent another chance in the error-strewn contest.

“Oh no, he’s miscued,” remarked Dave Hendon alongside Foulds. “Wow. That was horrible. Absolutely horrible.”

Hendry and White met in four World Championship finals in the 1990s, with the pair reunited in qualifying in 2021 for a chance to appear at the Crucible.

- - -

World Championship 'You’ve got a long night ahead!' – Hendry jokes with ref 2 HOURS AGO