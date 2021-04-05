Stephen Hendry was in a self-deprecating mood during his World Championship qualifier with Jimmy White.

The seven-time world champion had just wrapped up the third frame to take a 2-1 lead in an unavoidably pedestrian affair, when he caught referee Leo Scullion’s eye.

“You’ve got a long night ahead of you, Leo,” quipped Hendry.

White, a six-time runner-up at the Crucible, was not in earshot after rushing out of the arena. The Whirlwind had just surrendered the frame after being snookered with only the pink and black left on the table.

The pair were hamstrung by nerves during the early stages of the match, with Hendry managing to win a frame with a top break of just seven.

Hendry and White met in four World Championship finals in the 1990s, with the pair reunited at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield for a chance to appear at the Crucible.

