World Snooker Championship 2021 – ‘The crowd made it’ – Shaun Murphy praises Crucible faithful

Shaun Murphy, the 2005 world champion, produced some supreme snooker in the afternoon session of his World Championship quarter final with Judd Trump. He led 10-6 heading into the final session, but was pegged back by the world number one. The match boiled down to a best of three, with Murphy getting over the line.

00:03:08, an hour ago