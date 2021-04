Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - Mark Selby makes back-to-back total clearances v Stuart Bingham

Former world champion Mark Selby gave himself a chance of another final at the Crucible when he took the lead in his semi-final against Stuart Bingham. The pair began the day at 4-4 but despite centuries from both players it was Selby who was able to come away with a two-frame advantage ahead of their third and final session (from 19:00 on Friday).

00:11:53, an hour ago