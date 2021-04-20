Snooker Jack Lisowski - Ali Carter | Ad-Free 10:00-13:00

Join us for live updates later on as Judd Trump gets his 2021 Crucible campaign underway against Liam Highfield...

Today's schedule

10:00

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

14:30

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Yesterday's results

10:00

Ding Junhui 5-4 Stuart Bingham

Kyren Wilson 4-5 Gary Wilson

14:30

John Higgins 9-7 Tian Pengfei

Jack Lisowski 5-4 Ali Carter

19:00

Anthony McGill 10-5 Ricky Walden

10-5 Ricky Walden Kyren Wilson 10-8 Gary Wilson

Recap: Kyren Wilson is through to the second round

We've had a glimpse of why many people think Kyren will win the world title, if not this year then certainly soon. His game has the combination of temperament, courage, belief and grit that is perfect for the long haul slog that is the World Snooker Championship. At 5-1 down it's very easy to not give a flying one and slide listlessly to a thumping, but Kyren dragged himself back into it with some pure, match play snooker and held off Gary who tried to mount a late comeback of his own at the end. He was the finalist last year, and has been in the last eight in each of the last five World Championships; without a doubt Kyren is the coming player in the game, and will be a formidable opponent as these matches get longer. One of Barry Hawkins and Matthew Selt will take him on in the second round.

