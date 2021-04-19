Snooker
Ding Junhui - Stuart Bingham | Ad-Free
10:00-13:00
Bingham is at the table and will get us underway with the first break.
'I ran out of ideas' – Ronnie says mentality dragged him through opening match
H2H
Bingham leads the match-up 10-5 but the players haven’t met since 2016.
DING READY FOR TIE OF THE ROUND
Ding: “I’m looking forward to the match. It's always been my dream to win the world title. I need to face top players anyway… I need to play well over two weeks to have a chance. I have to play my best to win the game or I’ll be knocked out.”
THE HUNTED TURNED HUNTER
Bingham booked his place in round one with a 10-5 win over Luca Brecel in the final qualifying round for this year's tournament and is relishing the chance to return to the scene of his finest hour. He said: "I remember being the hunted when I was world champion, and this year ... it's like I've got nothing to lose, and I know if I play well I've got every chance."
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Here we go again then! It’s the third day of the 2021 World Snooker Championship and we are very close to getting underway with the action. This morning’s sessions sees 2015 World champion Stuart Bingham takes on number nine seed Ding Junhui in an intriguing early showdown, while on the other table last year’s finalist and no.6 seed, Kyren Wilson is up against namesake Gary Wilson.
Today's action...
10:00
- Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
- Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
14:30
- John Higgins 4-3 Tian Pengfei
- Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
19:00
- Anthony McGill 5-4 Ricky Walden
- Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
Sunday's results
10:00
- Anthony McGill 5-4 Ricky Walden
- Yan Bingtao 10-6 Martin Gould
14:30
- John Higgins 3-4 Tian Pengfei
- David Gilbert 10-4 Chris Wakelin
19:00
- Stephen Maguire 4-10 Jamie Jones
- Neil Robertson 10-3 Liang Wenbo
Recap: Neil Robertson is through to the second round
I believe they call that putting a marker down. Robertson utterly dominated Liang in both sessions of this match, and with two centuries and a 73 tonight he polished off this match before the mid-session interval. He is going to take some stopping, and one of Ali Carter and Jack Lisowski will get the first crack at that in the second round. It's a tough side of the draw, with Kyren Wilson and Judd Trump potentially lurking later on, but Robertson's performance here thoroughly justified his status as one of the short odds favourites for the title.
In other news, Jamie Jones has swept the first mini-session tonight against Stephen Maguire, and is just one frame from victory at 9-4.
Follow live scores here
'Harassed like you wouldn’t believe' – O'Sullivan on 'nightmare' fan
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was confronted by a "boozed-up" snooker fan in Sheffield as his grim pre-tournament prediction of being confronted by "smotherers" carrying a Covid-19 risk came true at the Crucible.
After finishing with three straight centuries in a 10-4 win over Mark Joyce in the first round, O'Sullivan admitted he will need to review his movements in and around the city.
“I was harassed like you wouldn’t believe it. This geezer was a nightmare," said O'Sullivan after beginning the defence of his world title with a 10-4 win over qualifier Mark Joyce in the first round.
He came up to me. He was p****d-up. I was like: ‘Please, I have to get through this tournament Covid-free. I beg you'.
“The guy at the restaurant came out with his two staff members, and they got him away. That was nice."
'Just too much thinking' - O'Sullivan on his slow start
