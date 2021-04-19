Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Snooker Ding Junhui - Stuart Bingham | Ad-Free 10:00-13:00 Live

SHOW TIME!

Bingham is at the table and will get us underway with the first break.

H2H

Bingham leads the match-up 10-5 but the players haven’t met since 2016.

DING READY FOR TIE OF THE ROUND

Ding: “I’m looking forward to the match. It's always been my dream to win the world title. I need to face top players anyway… I need to play well over two weeks to have a chance. I have to play my best to win the game or I’ll be knocked out.”

THE HUNTED TURNED HUNTER

Bingham booked his place in round one with a 10-5 win over Luca Brecel in the final qualifying round for this year's tournament and is relishing the chance to return to the scene of his finest hour. He said: "I remember being the hunted when I was world champion, and this year ... it's like I've got nothing to lose, and I know if I play well I've got every chance."

HELLO AND WELCOME!

Here we go again then! It’s the third day of the 2021 World Snooker Championship and we are very close to getting underway with the action. This morning’s sessions sees 2015 World champion Stuart Bingham takes on number nine seed Ding Junhui in an intriguing early showdown, while on the other table last year’s finalist and no.6 seed, Kyren Wilson is up against namesake Gary Wilson.

Today's action...

10:00

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

14:30

John Higgins 4-3 Tian Pengfei

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

19:00

Anthony McGill 5-4 Ricky Walden

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

Sunday's results

10:00

Anthony McGill 5-4 Ricky Walden

Yan Bingtao 10-6 Martin Gould

14:30

John Higgins 3-4 Tian Pengfei

David Gilbert 10-4 Chris Wakelin

19:00

Stephen Maguire 4-10 Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson 10-3 Liang Wenbo

Recap: Neil Robertson is through to the second round

I believe they call that putting a marker down. Robertson utterly dominated Liang in both sessions of this match, and with two centuries and a 73 tonight he polished off this match before the mid-session interval. He is going to take some stopping, and one of Ali Carter and Jack Lisowski will get the first crack at that in the second round. It's a tough side of the draw, with Kyren Wilson and Judd Trump potentially lurking later on, but Robertson's performance here thoroughly justified his status as one of the short odds favourites for the title.

In other news, Jamie Jones has swept the first mini-session tonight against Stephen Maguire, and is just one frame from victory at 9-4.

