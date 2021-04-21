Snooker Mark Williams - Sam Craigie | Ad-Free 10:00-13:00

Live comments start at 10:00

Today's schedule

World Championship Allen recalls the time he was snubbed by Doherty 11 HOURS AGO

10:00

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

14:30

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Judd Trump 7-2 Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Barry Hawkins 6-3 Matthew Selt

Yesterday's results

10:00

Mark Allen 7-2 Lyu Haotian

Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ali Carter

14:30

Ding Junhui 9-10 Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump 7-2 Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Allen 10-2 Lyu Haotian

10-2 Lyu Haotian Barry Hawkins 6-3 Matthew Selt

Recap: Allen powers into second round, Bingham beats Ding in final-frame decider

The Pistol has described himself as having zero form this term, but he looked good in setting up a potential meeting with Mark Selby in round two.

Elsewhere, Stuart Bingham progressed to round two with a thrilling 10-9 win over Ding Junhui.

The pair were forced to come back to play the final frame of their match in the evening, after they were forced off at 9-9 due to the session overrunning.

How to watch the event

Snooker World Championship sheffield 'Comprehensive victory' - Allen cruises into second round at Crucible 13 HOURS AGO