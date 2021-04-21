Snooker
Mark Williams - Sam Craigie | Ad-Free
10:00-13:00
Live comments start at 10:00
Today's schedule
World Championship
Allen recalls the time he was snubbed by Doherty
10:00
- Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
- Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
14:30
- Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
- Judd Trump 7-2 Liam Highfield
19:00
- Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
- Barry Hawkins 6-3 Matthew Selt
Yesterday's results
10:00
- Mark Allen 7-2 Lyu Haotian
- Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ali Carter
14:30
- Ding Junhui 9-10 Stuart Bingham
- Judd Trump 7-2 Liam Highfield
19:00
- Mark Allen 10-2 Lyu Haotian
- Barry Hawkins 6-3 Matthew Selt
Recap: Allen powers into second round, Bingham beats Ding in final-frame decider
Mark Allen cruised into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-2 win over Lyu Haotian.
The Pistol has described himself as having zero form this term, but he looked good in setting up a potential meeting with Mark Selby in round two.
Elsewhere, Stuart Bingham progressed to round two with a thrilling 10-9 win over Ding Junhui.
The pair were forced to come back to play the final frame of their match in the evening, after they were forced off at 9-9 due to the session overrunning.
Follow live scores here
How to watch the event
You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.
Snooker World Championship sheffield
'Comprehensive victory' - Allen cruises into second round at Crucible
World Championship
‘You’re joking?’ – Bingham dismayed as match paused with one frame left