10:00

World Championship 'Harassed like you wouldn’t believe' – O'Sullivan on 'nightmare' fan AN HOUR AGO

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Yan Bingtao 4-4 Martin Gould

14:30

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

David Gilbert 7-2 Chris Wakelin

19:00

Stephen Maguire 4-5 Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson 6-3 Liang Wenbo

Recap: O’Sullivan is through to the second round

He was out of sorts in the morning but gave us all sorts this evening. It speaks volumes for O’Sullivan’s matchplay that he could survive such a ropey first session to lead 6-3; that initial performance would be more severely punished by the seeded players, but few can live with what he produced to round out the evening. Four superb breaks, three of them tons, pulled him serenely away to victory just as Joyce had closed the gap on him. O’Sullivan’s in the market for his seventh world title, and the game to bring it home was on full display tonight.

'Harassed like you wouldn’t believe' – O'Sullivan on 'nightmare' fan

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was confronted by a "boozed-up" snooker fan in Sheffield as his grim pre-tournament prediction of being confronted by "smotherers" carrying a Covid-19 risk came true at the Crucible.

After finishing with three straight centuries in a 10-4 win over Mark Joyce in the first round, O'Sullivan admitted he will need to review his movements in and around the city.

“I was harassed like you wouldn’t believe it. This geezer was a nightmare," said O'Sullivan after beginning the defence of his world title with a 10-4 win over qualifier Mark Joyce in the first round.

He came up to me. He was p****d-up. I was like: ‘Please, I have to get through this tournament Covid-free. I beg you'.

“The guy at the restaurant came out with his two staff members, and they got him away. That was nice."

'Just too much thinking' - O'Sullivan on his slow start

World Championship 'Just too much thinking' - O'Sullivan on his slow start 13 HOURS AGO