Snooker

World Championship snooker 2021 - 'Outrageous fluke' - Ken Doherty apologises for crazy shot

Former world champion Ken Doherty benefits from an "outrageous fluke" in his qualifying match against Lee Walker for the 2021 World Championship. Doherty ended up apologising to his opponent for the wild shot. World Championship qualifying is live and exclusive on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:21, 2 hours ago