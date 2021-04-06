Stephen Hendry saw off Jimmy White 6-3 in their eagerly-anticipated World Championship qualifier, but neither player was at all happy with how they played.

In a match that was high on nostalgia but low on quality, seven-time world champion Hendry eventually prevailed at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield to move within three matches of a Crucible return.

However, speaking after the match, both players reflected on a disappointing encounter and the concerning levels they performed at in trying to bring back the good times.

"I think I told every single person about this match that it will not be pretty, but it will be very interesting to watch," Hendry told World Snooker.

"Obviously I'm not happy with how both of us played, because I was just hoping we would both play well and it would be a great match.

"Neither of us played well, so it was a scrappy old affair. I was trying to relax and enjoy it for the occasion. It was all very stuttered and staggered out there.

It was not pretty. I've got to be just happy with the win. The rhythm I'm feeling on the practice table I'm not carrying into the matches. There are frailties in my game that aren't holding up.

"I don't think I've frightened anyone with that performance there. I've just got to go and enjoy it [the next round]. Every match is a bonus. My goal is just to play good snooker."

White added: "The first couple of frames were so bad, I just got very jabby - and you get a bit embarrassed as well, when you play that bad.

"I feel exhausted. I felt really drained. You can over-practise and I think I may have done that. Stephen Hendry is playing a lot better than that as well. I'm just gutted.

You get embarrassed when you play that bad.

Hendry will next play world number 82 Xu Si, hoping for a much improved performance as his comeback continues.

