Yan Bingtao is into the second round of the World Championship with a convincing 10-6 win over Martin Gould.

There was nothing to separate Yan and Gould in Saturday’s session as they finished on four frames apiece.

Yan managed five half centuries while Gould bested the lot from the two opening matches with the first century of the tournament.

Into Sunday’s morning session and Yan surged in front at 5-5 when he produced a stunning 130 clearance before the Masters champion registered successive tons of 116 and 70 to move two clear.

The Chinese world number 10, considered one of the tournament’s dark horses to win it, then had a stroke of luck as the aid of a huge fluke helped him move to within one frame of victory.

Gould pulled a frame back after Yan missed the final blue, but the latter wrapped it up with a break of 67 and will now face Shaun Murphy or Mark Davis in the last-16.

Anthony McGill holds a narrow lead against Ricky Walden, taking a 5-4 lead into their Monday evening session as the two bid to face reigning champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the second round.

The Scot, who went out in the semi-finals last year to Kyren Wilson, got off to a fast start with successive opening frames.

But Walden responded by registering back-to-back centuries before taking the lead. However, the Assassin fired back with a clearance of 119 followed by 88 to regain the advantage.

Walden levelled once more with a break of 53, but McGill came out on top on in the final 41-minute ninth frame on Sunday afternoon.

