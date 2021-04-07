The Crucible is set to be at capacity for the final of the 2021 World Championship with snooker fans to be eventually allowed without restrictions.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will be targeting a record-equalling seventh title at the Crucible , and fans are set to be permitted to attend and see if The Rocket can defend the title he won in 2020.

The World Snooker Tour confirmed on Wednesday that there would be scope in almost all sessions for fans to attend the prestigious event as part of the government's Event Research Programme.

While the return of fans will be staggered through the tournament, the final is set to be witnessed by a capacity crowd at the famous theatre in Sheffield.

Round 1 - Saturday 17th April - Wednesday 21st April

The venue will operate at 33% capacity.

This will be managed under social distancing guidelines similar to those in place at the end of the 2020 World Championship, and there will be 1m+ distancing observed between different ticket groups/bookings.

Round 2 - Thursday 22nd April - Monday 26th April

The venue will operate at 50% capacity.

Bookings will be grouped in parties of one or two and the available seats will be spread around the venue to avoid different parties sitting next to one another. Social distancing will not be expected under this capacity, although some mitigation procedures will be required to reduce the risk of transmission, including wearing face coverings in the venue.

Quarter-finals and semi-finals – Tuesday 27th April - Saturday 1st May

The venue will operate at 75% capacity.

It will not be possible to avoid different parties sitting alongside one another. Social distancing will not be expected under this capacity, although some mitigation procedures will be required to reduce the risk of transmission, including wearing face coverings in the venue.

Final – Sunday 2nd May - Monday 3rd May

The venue will operate without any capacity restriction.

It will not be possible to avoid different parties sitting alongside one another. Social distancing will not be expected under this capacity, although some mitigation procedures will be required to reduce the risk of transmission including wearing face coverings in the venue.

- - -

In 2020, the tournament was originally scheduled to take place from April 18 to May 4, but both the qualifying stage and the main rounds were postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was one of the first to allow live audiences after the initial onset of the pandemic, but on the first day it was announced that the event would be played behind closed doors.

- - -

