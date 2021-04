Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – Outrageous double sees Ronnie O’Sullivan snatch key frame

Ronnie O’Sullivan snatched the eighth frame of his tense World Championship opener with Mark Joyce, seeing him open up a 5-3 lead. The Rocket converted the next frame to earn a three-frame lead after the first session. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:01:06, 2 hours ago