Snooker

World Championship - 'Unusual, to say the least' - Chris Henry on coaching BOTH Selby and Murphy

Chris Henry is in the unusual position of having to coach both Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy in the World Snooker Championship final, popping into both dressing rooms to deliver strategic advice for each of the finalists. He told Rachel Casey about the position he finds himself in on Eurosport's live broadcast.

00:02:04, 4 hours ago