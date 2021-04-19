Kyren Wilson fought back against Gary Wilson to secure a 10-8 win in the World Championship in Sheffield.

Kyren Wilson started the second session 5-4 down, having been 5-1 behind at one point.

However five consecutive frames saw him edge 6-5 ahead, before going two frames in front for the first time in the match after a scrappy 12th.

Gary Wilson had watched his opponent race back into contention with some exceptionally consistent and ruthless snooker, but was able to pull the deficit back to one when he hit a break of 71.

He then followed that up with a 54 to level the scores at 7-7, leaving the pair in a five-frame shootout.

Kyren Wilson then grabbed a half century of his own, and hit a fluent 119 in the following frame to leave him on the verge of victory.

The game dragged on when Gary Wilson battled his way to 9-8 with another half-century in a match that regularly featured sizable breaks but, with the clock approaching 11pm, Kyren Wilson was able to sneak in with an unanswered 73.

