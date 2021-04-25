Snooker players are famed for being extremely sporting, and David Gilbert took it to new levels during his clash with Judd Trump at the World Championship.

Trump was in trouble after being put in a snooker by his opponent. He failed to make contact with the object ball, and as the white ball careered around the table, Gilbert told referee Paul Collier to put it back - by which the Angry Farmer wanted his opponent to replay the shot.

However, the white ball dropped into a pocket and it would have left Gilbert with an easy red - with cue ball in hand in the D.

World Championship Trump fights back to lead Gilbert, Bingham and Jones level 9 HOURS AGO

Gilbert was within his rights to change his mind and play from the D, but he told Collier that his initial decision should stand.

"Well how about that for sportsmanship," said Phil Yates on Eurosport commentary. "He wanted the cue ball in the D, of course he did. Great sportsmanship."

The decision kept Trump in the frame and he took full advantage as he got the snookers he required and went on to win on the black.

“That is one of the most sporting things I’ve ever seen,” added Eurosport co-commentator Anthony Hamilton.

- - -

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship Watch crazy fluke from Trump - 'Even when he doesn't mean to pot them they go in' 9 HOURS AGO