There's plenty at stake in the 2021 edition of the World Snooker Championship, which comes just eight months after the 2020 tournament took place thanks to its postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Kyren Wilson back in the summer, he lifted the world title for the sixth time and drew level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon in the pecking order. A further triumph would see him equal Stephen Hendry's record tally of seven.
But the Rocket will have plenty of competition at the Crucible in April. Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite to win what would be his second title ahead of O'Sullivan in second. Mark Selby is third, followed by Neil Robertson then Kyren Wilson.
The World Championship is the second of snooker's Triple Crowns in 2021, with Yan Bingtao sensationally winning the Masters to announce himself to the world back in January.
World Championship
World Championship 2021 LIVE: O'Sullivan back in action as Gilbert begins campaign
The return to the Crucible will be hugely welcome after months of almost uninterrupted play in Milton Keynes, and at a limited number spectators have been allowed in.
The Crucible will initially operate at 50% capacity with the number gradually ramping up as the tournament progresses.
The hope is that the final will be able to be at full capacity. Spectators will need to return a negative Covid test in the 24 hours before they attend.
“We’ve earned this,” Barry Hearn said before the tournament. “We’ve done more events in the last 12 months than we had in the year pre-Covid. It’s impossible to believe. But Public Health England have consistently told us our protocols are exemplary, and we’ve earned the right to be a key step on the road to normality.
“We’ve sold about 60% of tickets so far, so there’s still time to get booked and get down here and be part of something special. Snooker fans are incredibly loyal, and they’re going to get a reward for that. We could have closed the doors for a year, but we needed to give people entertainment in these difficult times. It’s very uplifting.”
What is the format?
There were 128 players vying to qualify at the nearby English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. That group was whittled down to just 16 across a week, where they joined the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round. As defending champion, O'Sullivan was the only man with his spot guaranteed before a ball was hit in the 2020-21 season.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
What is the draw for the World Championship first round?
- Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
- Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
- Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
- Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
- Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
- Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
- Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones
- Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
- Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
- John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
- David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
- Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce
- Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
- Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
- Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould
Head here for all the scores from qualifying.
How to watch the event
You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.
Schedule and dates
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 17 April
19:00
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Mark Joyce
- David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 18 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
- Yan Bingtao 4-4 Martin Gould
14:30
- John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
- David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
19:00
- Stephen Maguire 4-5 Jamie Jones
- Neil Robertson 6-3 Liang Wenbo
Monday, 19 April
10:00
- Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
- Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
14:30
- John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
- Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
19:00
- Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
- Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
Tuesday, 20 April
10:00
- Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
- Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
14:30
- Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
- Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
19:00
- Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
- Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
Wednesday, 21 April
10:00
- Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
- Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
14:30
- Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
- Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
19:00
- Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
- Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
Thursday, 22 April
13:00
- Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
19:00
- Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 22 April
13:00
- Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden
19:00
- Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter
Friday, 23 April
10:00
- Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden
- Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson
14:30
- John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie
- Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter
19:00
- Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden
- Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson
Saturday, 24 April
10:00
- John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie
- Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter
14:30
- Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin
- Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson
19:00
- John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie
- Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould
Sunday, 25 April
10:00
- Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones
- David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield
14:30
- Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin
- Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould
19:00
- Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones
- David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield
Monday, 26 April
13:00
- Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones
- David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield
19:00
- Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin
- Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Matches to played 27-28 April
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Matches to played 29 April - 1 May
Final (best of 35 frames)
Match to be played across four sessions 2-3 May
Prize Money
TBC.
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: John Higgins
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
World Championship
O'Sullivan leads Joyce after error-strewn session, Robertson takes control against Wenbo
World Championship
'Dramatic!' – Outrageous double sees O’Sullivan snatch key frame