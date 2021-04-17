There's plenty at stake in the 2021 edition of the World Snooker Championship, which comes just eight months after the 2020 tournament took place thanks to its postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Kyren Wilson back in the summer, he lifted the world title for the sixth time and drew level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon in the pecking order. A further triumph would see him equal Stephen Hendry's record tally of seven.

But the Rocket will have plenty of competition at the Crucible in April. Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite to win what would be his second title ahead of O'Sullivan in second. Mark Selby is third, followed by Neil Robertson then Kyren Wilson.

The World Championship is the second of snooker's Triple Crowns in 2021, with Yan Bingtao sensationally winning the Masters to announce himself to the world back in January.

The return to the Crucible will be hugely welcome after months of almost uninterrupted play in Milton Keynes, and at a limited number spectators have been allowed in.

The Crucible will initially operate at 50% capacity with the number gradually ramping up as the tournament progresses.

The hope is that the final will be able to be at full capacity. Spectators will need to return a negative Covid test in the 24 hours before they attend.

“We’ve earned this,” Barry Hearn said before the tournament. “We’ve done more events in the last 12 months than we had in the year pre-Covid. It’s impossible to believe. But Public Health England have consistently told us our protocols are exemplary, and we’ve earned the right to be a key step on the road to normality.

“We’ve sold about 60% of tickets so far, so there’s still time to get booked and get down here and be part of something special. Snooker fans are incredibly loyal, and they’re going to get a reward for that. We could have closed the doors for a year, but we needed to give people entertainment in these difficult times. It’s very uplifting.”

What is the format?

There were 128 players vying to qualify at the nearby English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. That group was whittled down to just 16 across a week, where they joined the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round. As defending champion, O'Sullivan was the only man with his spot guaranteed before a ball was hit in the 2020-21 season.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

How to watch the event

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 17 April

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Mark Joyce

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 18 April

10:00

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Yan Bingtao 4-4 Martin Gould

14:30

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

19:00

Stephen Maguire 4-5 Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson 6-3 Liang Wenbo

Monday, 19 April

10:00

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

14:30

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

19:00

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

Tuesday, 20 April

10:00

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

14:30

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Wednesday, 21 April

10:00

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

14:30

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Thursday, 22 April

13:00

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

19:00

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 22 April

13:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden

19:00

Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter

Friday, 23 April

10:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden

Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson

14:30

John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie

Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden

Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson

Saturday, 24 April

10:00

John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie

Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter

14:30

Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin

Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson

19:00

John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould

Sunday, 25 April

10:00

Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones

David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield

14:30

Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin

Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould

19:00

Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones

David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield

Monday, 26 April

13:00

Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones

David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin

Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Matches to played 27-28 April

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Matches to played 29 April - 1 May

Final (best of 35 frames)

Match to be played across four sessions 2-3 May

Prize Money

TBC.

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: John Higgins

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

