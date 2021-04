Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - ‘Fluke central!’ – Judd Trump gets lucky with four-cushion pot

We’re not sure Judd Trump needs a helping hand but, after seeing his opponent Liam Highfield land a couple of flukes, he saw a wayward shot of his own find the pocket. Trump won the first session 7-2 to leave him three frames from the second round.

00:00:21, an hour ago