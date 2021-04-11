Graeme Dott is through to the fourth and final round of qualifying for the World Championship with a 6-1 victory over Eden Sharav.

Dott, world champion in 2006 and former world number two, failed to qualify for last year’s tournament but recently reached the semi-final of this season’s Championship League after an indifferent year on the Tour.

But he was in form on Sunday. Dott raced into a two frame lead with an impressive break of 81, and while Sharav pulled a frame back, runs of 55 and 93 gave Dott a three-frame lead.

World Championship 'He's been trying too hard' – Hendry keen to learn from White woes 04/04/2021 AT 16:18

Sharav cut the deficit once more, but Dott edged a tight seventh frame to put himself in touching distance of the fourth round. The world number 78 Sharav threatened a comeback with a break of 72, but Dott managed to get himself over the line to set up an encounter with Tian Pengfei.

Pengfei had the better of Sunny Akani in their third round tie, stringing together breaks of 66, 86, 74, 55 and 63 on his way to victory over a competitive opponent who managed a match-high run of 89.

Elsewhere, Li Hang, who has qualified just once before for the world championship when he reached the first round in 2018, beat Andrew Higginson 6-2 .

Hang won the opening frame with a run of 61, before the two men exchanged tight frames to leave the Chinese player 2-1 up. But Hang came into his own from then on, stringing together breaks of 61, 52 and a remarkable 131 to win three consecutive frames, and, while Higginson pulled a frame back, Hang's half century saw him over the line.

The 30-year-old will hope he can add to his impressive semi-final showing at this season’s Scottish Open, by edging past Jamie Jones who is through to the fourth round of qualifying after beating 2020 Shoot-Out winner Michael Holt 6-3.

Jamie Jones, another semi-finalist at this year's Scottish Open hit runs of 53, 56, 63 and 101 on his way to victory. Holt produced the best break of the match with 132 to level things at 2-2, but could not keep it up as Jones proved the more consistent contender.

---

Championship League 'Smashed out of the park' – Wilson sets new record in Championship League victory 03/04/2021 AT 09:00