Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - ‘He has gone for that!’ – Williams produces cross-double

Mark Williams produced a smart cross-double during his first-round match against Sam Craigie. The shot put the three-time world champion in control of the frame and on course to level the match. However, he would later miss a presentable pink. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:38, 32 minutes ago