Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - ‘He took it away from me’ – Judd Trump rues poor middle session

Judd Trump has admitted he was not good enough in his World Championship quarter-final loss to Shaun Murphy. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:31, an hour ago