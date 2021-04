Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - ‘I just fancied it’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan explains wonder shot

Ronnie O’Sullivan talked through a brilliant shot with Neal Foulds on the Eurosport touchscreen following his first-round win at the World Snooker Championship on Saturday. O’Sullivan saw off Mark Joyce to progress at the Crucible, but he wasn’t happy with how he started the tournament.

00:03:17, an hour ago