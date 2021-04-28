Judd Trump has admitted he was not good enough in his World Championship quarter-final loss to Shaun Murphy

The runaway world number one arrived at the Crucible as favourite to win the title for a second time, but his form was a level below what he has produced for the past couple of years.

He trailed 10-6 heading into the final session against Murphy and, although he staged a rally and drew level with three frames remaining, Trump was unable to find his best

World Championship Murphy fends off Trump comeback to book semi-final spot AN HOUR AGO

“I just could not get going,” Trump told Eurosport. “I had kind of given up. I did not think anything was going to happen.”

Murphy shows amazing sportsmanship over re-spot against Trump

Trump had a huge chance to turn the tide when in the balls with the pair locked together at 11-11, but he missed a black off the spot and it proved pivotal.

“Even tonight I did not play well, it’s just Shaun really struggled,” Trump said. “At 11-11 if I'd got that black I was in control and I let him in easy.

“It is disappointing as I felt I was in control at 11-11. It was mine to lose. But he made two good breaks and I am disappointed I did not make it harder for him.”

'We can hear you' - Commentators delay Trump and Murphy match

Trump had the majority of the support in the Crucible in his corner and said he was spurred on by the crowd.

“I was disappointed as I had a lot of support and it was amazing to feel the energy in the room, that was what kept me going because I was poor all day,” he said.

“I tried to dig in and find something, but I just couldn't get in a rhythm.”

- - -

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship 'Brilliant pot' - Trump sinks outrageous long red from cushion 3 HOURS AGO