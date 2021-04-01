Neil Robertson is relishing competing at the World Championship after his partner Mille arranged for his father to travel over to the United Kingdom ahead of the showpiece event.

The 2010 world champion has revealed to the World Snooker Tour, in an interview conducted on March 22, that he had not seen his family for two years and it had begun to weigh heavily on him.

However, his partner Mille had spoken to authorities in Australia to organise his father’s travel to the United Kingdom – a gesture that left the 39-year-old cueist hugely emotional.

“Mille did something absolutely amazing,” began Robertson.

“She saw me struggling and how much I was missing my family back home. She wrote a letter to Australia, and she got my dad over,” said the Melburnian as his voice began to waver.

At first they knocked her back, but she wrote a letter to the Australian government and, it's kind of a bit silly, but she mentioned my achievements and stuff and how much I miss my dad - I didn't think I'd get emotional talking about it - but he arrived yesterday morning.

“I didn't even know that she had that planned. It is just unbelievable that she was able to do that for me. I can't believe it.

“Going two years without seeing your family is so tough and seeing my dad was unbelievable. Now I have a completely different mindset.

“I can't wait to play in the worlds and it doesn't matter what happens, it's just great to have my dad here now.”

Robertson is in fine form going into the 45th staging of the World Championship at the Crucible having beaten Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 at the Tour Championship final

