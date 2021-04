Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – John Higgins makes 127 break to seize control of first-round match

Higgins has looked out of sorts for much of his opening test, but has discovered his groove at the right time to keep his dream of a fifth world title on track. He needs one more frame to win the best-of-19 encounter at the Crucible after seeing Tian Pengfei’s level drop significantly as the second session wore on.

00:02:08, 4 hours ago