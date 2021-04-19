John Higgins is on the cusp of a brilliant comeback after rattling off five straight frames to lead 9-7 against Tian Pengfei at the World Championship.
Higgins, who needs just one more frame to progress, was staring down a shock early exit after slipping 7-4 behind.
In truth, his recovery was as much down to his opponent, with Tian making a succession of errors to invite Higgins back into the contest.
But Higgins signed off the second session in style as a break of 127 put him in pole position to reach the second round, where either Mark Williams or Sam Craigie await.
The match is scheduled to finish later on Monday.
