Judd Trump took a stranglehold on his second-round clash with David Gilbert at the World Championship, with the world number one taking an 11-5 lead into Monday's final session.

It was a session filled with drama, with Gilbert having chances and showing superb sportsmanship in a frame that shifted the momentum of the match.

Gilbert appeared set to level the contest at 5-5, and had wind in his sails at that stage, but he elected to punish himself and it cost him as Trump went on to win the frame and establish a lead in the match.

There was drama in the opening frame of the evening, with Gilbert benefiting from an outrageous fluke and also knocking in a three-ball plant to cut the deficit to one frame.

Gilbert looked well placed to draw level at 5-5 as he had Trump in trouble in the 10th. The world number one failed to get out of a snooker, and Gilbert asked for the balls to be replaced with the white still moving

The white subsequently dropped in the pocket, which would have left him an easy opener, but he said his original call of having the balls replaced should stand.

That amazing act of sportsmanship ended up costing Gilbert the frame, as Trump later got a snooker he required and went on to win the frame on the black.

Trump took the 11th and raced through the 12th to knock in his 87th century of the season and open up a four-frame advantage.

The interval came at a good time for Gilbert to allow him to regroup from a turbulent mini-session. He took the 13th frame to cut the gap to three, but Trump was in no mood to relinquish the hold he had on the match and took the next two to extend his lead to five.

Gilbert looked utterly devoid of confidence heading into the final frame of the session. He started hitting the white rather than stroking it and passed up a couple of chances that went his way - leaving the way clear for Trump to open up a six-frame lead ahead of Monday's final session.

