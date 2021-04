Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – Judd Trump urges rivals to stop 'negative' break-offs

Trump is through to the World Championship second round after a 10-4 demolition with Liam Highfield. However, the world number one is on a crusade to make the game more entertaining – and has taken issue with those on tour who play "negative" first shots. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:11, an hour ago