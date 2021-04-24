Good morning

It's the morning after! Ronnie O'Sullivan may be out of the World Snooker Championship already, but today we have John Higgins, Mark Williams and Neil Robertson all in action.

Today's schedule

World Championship Watch: Emotional final moments as McGill beats O’Sullivan 8 HOURS AGO

10:00

John Higgins 3-5 Mark Williams

Neil Robertson 9-7 Jack Lisowski

14:30

Mark Allen v Mark Selby

Barry Hawkins 7-9 Kyren Wilson

19:00

John Higgins v Mark Williams

Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

A word on Ronnie

There will be no title defence for O'Sullivan, but what a lash he gave it tonight. You couldn't even really argue that he gave himself too much to do; he did it, in regaining the lead and moving within one of victory, but two sensational clearances undid his efforts. He will rue that red he missed in the final frame, but I'm sure at the same time recognise the moxie of McGill in picking up the pieces. It's another match that will slide neatly into that packed canon of Crucible classics.

'I keep coming back because I love the game ' - O’Sullivan after McGill defeat

Elsewhere...

There was another game on tonight too, and Kyren Wilson edged ahead of Barry Hawkins 9-7 in their match.

As for McGill, he'll now face the winner of Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones in the quarters.

Recap: McGill beats O'Sullivan in a thriller

Before tonight, Anthony McGill had never beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan in six attempts. Tonight he led 10-6, after winning 9 of 11 frames, only to watch on helpless as Ronnie rattled off five frames in a row. McGill pulled it back, O'Sullivan pulled away; an epic 136 and then a nerveless 85 in the decider dragged McGill over the line. After the crushing disappointment of losing in a decider in the semi-finals to Kyren Wilson last year, an experience that could have irrecoverably ruined many players, McGill has sealed a cathartic victory over the defending world champion.

What's becoming evident at the Crucible Theatre is that McGill has got game; buckets of courage, a nerveless temperament even on a bus tour of Shredsville and a game that holds up tight over the long haul. He's turned over Selby here, he's turned over Murphy here and now he's scored surely the most significant victory of his life. McGill is no longer just a tricky draw, he's right in the pack of contenders that could win this. What a night for him.

How to watch the World Championship

World Championship 'It was just so easy' - McGill on excellent opening session 9 HOURS AGO