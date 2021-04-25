Judd

In the Triple Crown events it's been a frustrating year for Judd. He lost the UK Championship in a decider on the final pink to Neil Robertson, and had to withdraw from the Masters a few weeks later when he returned a positive Covid-19 test. Since winning the world title in 2019 he hasn't won another major, although over the same span he was won 11 (e-l-e-v-e-n) ranking event titles. It's the TC's on which greatness is judged in this sport, so he'll be jonesing to cement his dominance of the sport with victory in Sheffield this year.

Welcome to live coverage of day nine of the 2021 World Snooker Championship. We’re ploughing through the second round matches now, with Mark Williams, Anthony McGill, Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson already through to the last eight.

Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones get their second round match going this morning, and we’ll keep you informed on how that’s progressing. Our featured match this morning will be world number one Judd Trump against David Gilbert, in around 15 minutes’ time.

Ronnie O'Sullivan may be out of the World Snooker Championship already, but today we have world number one Judd Trump and fellow former world champions Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy all in action.

This is the exciting schedule we have coming up today.

10:00

Stuart Bingham v Jamie Jones

David Gilbert v Judd Trump

14:30

Mark Allen v Mark Selby

Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

19:00

Recap: Murphy dominates the opening session

That was a rough shift for Yan Bingtao, as Shaun Murphy established a commanding lead during which he also put one hand on the highest break prize with a total clearance of 144. He was well worth his 6-2 lead, but tomorrow is another day, and so is Monday; it's a three session match spread over three days, and there's plenty of snooker left in this one. For now, it's advantage Shaun.

Speaking to Eurosport after the shock defeat, the Rocket was candid about his priorities in regards to his playing schedule, with China at the very top of his list.

"It just depends on the schedule," O'Sullivan responded, when asked how many tournaments fans could expect to see him appear in for the remainder of the season.

I would like to play more in China because obviously my longevity and what I do outside of snooker lies in China. So they get priority; they get the nod.

"I have some very good relationships with some people out there. But with the situation how it is, who knows when I will be going back there.

"So yes, I'm trying to get what is right for me - for now and the future - for the next 10-15 years. But China is the place to be for me, really, and the sooner I can get out there the better.

"If they get you travelling around the world four times in three weeks then obviously I'll have to do that in China and then miss a few [tournaments] here [in the UK].

"If the schedule was put together sensibly I could play there and play here, but my life comes first and I'll look at the schedule.

"I'll give every promoter the option to work with me and I'll pick and choose which tournaments work for me and what I do off the table as well.

"It's all details and sorting things out with people to work out where I will be going in the next year."

