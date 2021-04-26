Welcome

Good morning and welcome to our live text updates from Monday's action at the World Snooker Championship.

Ronnie O'Sullivan may be out of the World Snooker Championship already, but today we have former champions Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham in action.

This is the exciting schedule we have coming up today.

13:00

Stuart Bingham v Jamie Jones

David Gilbert v Judd Trump

19:00

Mark Allen v Mark Selby

Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

Recap: Trump and Bingham in charge

So despite David Gilbert's admirable display of sportsmanship he still has work to do with the world number one just two frames away from victory. On the other table things aren't looking much better for Jamie Jones as he has to content with 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham who only needs three frames for victory. That is the same as another former world champion, Shaun Murphy, who is in action later on. Three-time Crucible champion Mark Selby is also playing in the evening session and is in the tightest battle of the day as he holds a three-frame lead over Mark Allen.

'One of the most sporting things I’ve ever seen' - Gilbert's honest act earns plaudits

Trump was in trouble after being put in a snooker by his opponent. He failed to make contact with the object ball, and as the white ball careered around the table, Gilbert told referee Paul Collier to put it back - by which the Angry Farmer wanted his opponent to replay the shot.

However, the white ball dropped into a pocket and it would have left Gilbert with an easy red - with cue ball in hand in the D, as you can see in the video below.

Gilbert was within his rights to change his mind and play from the D, but he told Collier that his initial decision should stand.

"Well how about that for sportsmanship," said Phil Yates on Eurosport commentary. "He wanted the cue ball in the D, of course he did. Great sportsmanship."

The decision kept Trump in the frame and he took full advantage as he got the snookers he required and went on to win on the black.

“That is next level sportsmanship," added Eurosport co-commentator Anthony Hamilton. "That is the most sporting thing I’ve ever seen in snooker."

