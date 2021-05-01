Story so far

I tell you what we have seen some absolutely fascinating snooker so far over the past couple of days and today shouldn't disappoint.

Then a bit late three-times champion of the world Mark Selby is battling to stay in as he trails Stuart Bingham by two frames

Remember that Bingham is trying to become just the fourth player ever to go from qualifier to finalist.

Semi-final schedule

Two day down, one to go! Here's how the final day of semi-final action will unfold featuring Stuart Bingham, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy.

Saturday, 01 May

10:00

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

14:30

Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

- - -

