I tell you what we have seen some absolutely fascinating snooker so far over the past couple of days and today shouldn't disappoint.
We kick off with last year's runner-up Kyren Wilson, who leads former champion Shaun Murphy 10-6.
Then a bit late three-times champion of the world Mark Selby is battling to stay in as he trails Stuart Bingham by two frames.
Remember that Bingham is trying to become just the fourth player ever to go from qualifier to finalist.
Semi-final schedule
Two day down, one to go! Here's how the final day of semi-final action will unfold featuring Stuart Bingham, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy.
Saturday, 01 May
10:00
Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
14:30
Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby
19:00
Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
