On the TV table - and live on Eurosport 1 - Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson resume at 8-8; while the quarter-final of the thee-times world champions and Marks, Selby and Williams, resumes with the Leicester potter 6-2 to the good - this match is available on the Eurosport App and Eurosport.co.uk

Robertson and Wilson locked at 8-8

Robertson and Wilson played out an absorbing, compelling session; a mixed bag of basic errors, tension, swings in fortune, steely clearances and tough, tough match play snooker. Wilson had the better of it, but both will be a bit frustrated with aspects of their game. There's no point in either dwelling on it though; they'll be back on the baize at 10am, facing a best of nine for a place in the semi-finals. What a session that promises to be, this one looks nailed on to go to the wire.

The full report on a session Wilson won 5-3 to level that match can be read here

Selby takes iron grip on his quarter final

Elsewhere, Mark Selby took an iron grip on his quarter final with Mark Williams after opening up a 6-2 lead. Selby has looked extremely sharp in Sheffield and he carried the form from his wins over Kurt Maflin and Mark Allen into his meeting with Williams.

Williams is one of the grittiest players in the game, but he had no answers against a player whose pot success was in the high nineties for much of the session. The only crumb of comfort for Williams was taking the final frame with an excellent century to keep himself in the hunt.

‘He likes doing things his own way!’ – Selby cracks up as Williams tries to clear colours with rest

