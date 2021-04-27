The boyz are baizeing

And while they\re at it, I'm going to say that I think Robertson, Trump, Williams and Bingham will be the final four.

I've not a clue who's going to win these matches

World Championship 'Sorry!' - Allen smashes balls to avoid bizarre loss to Selby 12 HOURS AGO

Robertosn has been playing really well recently, but as Trump found out last term, Wilson has the game to trouble the greatest potters over the stretch; Selby and Williams are both bang it; McGill and Bingham likewise; and Murphy's best is superb, while Trump's been missing his.

Oh my absolute days

What a day of snooker this is! This morning we'll be focusing on Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson, with updates on Anthony McGill v Stuart Bingham; this afternoon, we've got Mark Williams v Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump, then this evening we've got this morning again. I cannot wait.

'Sorry!' - Allen smashes balls to avoid bizarre loss to Selby

Mark Allen appeared to suffer a form of torture in facing Mark Selby in their World Snooker Championship clash at the Crucible.

There are few things worse in snooker than being unable to find your way out of a tough spot and your opponent repeatedly - and mercilessly - insisting on you taking the shot again and again.

That was the pain that Allen seemed to be suffering under in what proved to be the final frame in Sheffield - and as Selby turned the screw in ruthless fashion.

'Sorry!' - Allen smashes balls to avoid losing match against Selby

The Jester from Leicester gave his opponent nothing to smile about as he marched through to the quarter-finals without a flicker of emotion.

With a 9-0 advantage and holding a 12-7 frame lead, Selby got Allen in a nasty spot behind the yellow and requested re-spots as his opponent twice failed to get out of the predicament.

As the Northern Irishman could see a red, the referee even had to inform Allen, with Selby just one frame from victory: "Okay, Mark, I'll next have to call a miss and it will be frame to Mark, okay? Sorry!"

Former world champion Joe Johnson, on commentary for Eurosport, noted:

He'd forgotten about that, hadn't he? He'd forgotten about the 'three misses and you're out' rule!

Allen proceeded to simply give up on getting out of the hole he found himself in with cute play and simply launched the cue ball into the pack of reds, scattering the balls around the table.

"Well, he certainly hit one! And he very nearly got away with it," said Johnson with a chuckle.

'What a brilliant pot!' - Selby strikes 'sensational' long pot

How to watch the World Championship

World Championship 'What a brilliant pot!' - Selby strikes 'sensational' long pot 12 HOURS AGO