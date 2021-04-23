Good morning

Reigning world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has a tough match on his hands in the second round of the World Championship as he is locked at 4-4 with Anthony McGill after a fascinating opening session at the Crucible - but he still delivered plenty of magic on Thursday.

'He looked unbeatable'

"I think players respond to the conditions and there were some lovely touches from O'Sullivan," Foulds said in the Eurosport studio.

"Just the way that he caresses the balls around the table and the way he moves them with no effort, with great knowledge of where they are all going to end up.

"He started very well here, you know. To go up with a century to go into the lead [in the third frame], and then the next frame was even better.

When the long pots go into the mix with everything else that is already there, he becomes this formidable player. No wonder he has won it six times.

"That was delightful, and he looked unstoppable. But in the end he was slowed in his tracks, there is no getting away from it."

How it stands: O'Sullivan 4-4 McGill

All square. O’Sullivan misses a yellow and allows McGill back in to knock it into the pocket. He glances up and sees Ronnie give him the nod. He concedes the frame and we are tied at 4-4. The in-off from O’Sullivan when leading 4-1 and with a 5-1 lead on the horizon, could well prey on the six-time champion’s mind overnight. It’s a fine recovery from McGill, especially after the way the Rocket started this encounter.

Today's schedule

10:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-4 Anthony McGill

Barry Hawkins v Kyren Wilson

14:30

John Higgins v Mark Williams

Neil Robertson 5-3 Jack Lisowski

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill

Barry Hawkins v Kyren Wilson

