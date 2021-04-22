Paul Hassall and Michael Gibbons are on live snooker duty today - join Paul from 12:45 BST for the afternoon session, then return at 18:45 with Mike for the evening menu

'I’m sick and tired of it' – Williams defends 'perfectly legal' break

Mark Williams has hit back in the row over his cautious break-offs at the World Championship, saying he is fed up of watching snooker’s top players punish him immediately.

The Welshman repeatedly started frames by rolling the cue ball down the table so it nestled underneath the reds during his at the Crucible, denying his opponent the chance of a long-range pot.

World number one Judd Trump has branded it “negative” and said the sport’s top players had a duty to be entertaining.

“The only reason I’m doing it is because I’m sick and tired of leaving a red on and people potting it and making breaks,” Williams said on Eurosport.

“I just thought I had to find a way to stop them doing it, which I have.”

'No one enjoys playing in a bow tie and waistcoat' – Allen

Mark Allen claims no snooker player wants to play in a waistcoat and bow tie as he urged the sport to catch up if it wanted a slice of the youth audience.

Professional snooker typically has a strict dress code – smart trousers and shoes, plus a long-sleeved shirt, waistcoat and bow tie – although it has been relaxed for some events, with the latter two items ditched for the Home Nations series.

“Barry [Hearn, snooker chief] has done an unbelievable job. But trying to modernise it to bring in younger viewers is what’s needed,” told Andy Goldstein on Eurosport’s The Break podcast

“You look at every other sport. Young people look at TV and go ‘I want to have what they’re wearing’. And unfortunately snooker’s not like that. It could change definitely.

“You could have the three majors kept traditional and keep it the way it is. But the other tournaments… I think the Shootout is a great example, the players are just so much more relaxed and the standard of snooker when you are relaxed will go up.

“Polo T-shirts are probably more than enough. If people want to wear nice watches or have good tattoos on their arms, people can say ‘I’d love to have that’.

“At the minute, we’re just stifled in what we can do and I would be pretty confident in saying no one enjoys playing in a bow tie and a waistcoat.”

