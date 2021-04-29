Paul Hassall and Michael Gibbons are in command of the live blog today - our coverage begins a smidge before 13:00 BST

Semi-final schedule

We have our final four! Here's how the next three days of semi-final action will unfold featuring Stuart Bingham, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy.

World Championship 'It's been a bit of a hellhole' - Murphy happy to find Crucible form 13 HOURS AGO

Thursday, 29 April

13:00

Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

Friday, 30 April

10:00

Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby

14:30

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

19:00

Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby

Saturday, 01 May

10:00

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

14:30

Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

Murphy fends off Trump comeback to book semi-final spot

The 2005 champion did the damage in the afternoon session, with his four-frame run putting him within touching distance of the last four.

Trump came out firing in the evening and threatened a comeback when winning the first two frames of the session to cut the deficit to two. He continued to push and drew level at 11-11 as nerves threatened to swamp Murphy, but the Magician dug deep to set up a last-four clash with Kyren Wilson.

- - -

World Championship 'I was poor all day' - Trump after defeat to Murphy 13 HOURS AGO