Paul Hassall and Michael Gibbons are in command of the live blog today - our coverage begins a smidge before 13:00 BST
Semi-final schedule
We have our final four! Here's how the next three days of semi-final action will unfold featuring Stuart Bingham, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy.
World Championship
'It's been a bit of a hellhole' - Murphy happy to find Crucible form
Thursday, 29 April
13:00
- Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby
19:00
- Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
Friday, 30 April
10:00
- Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby
14:30
- Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
19:00
- Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby
Saturday, 01 May
10:00
- Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
14:30
- Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby
19:00
- Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
Murphy fends off Trump comeback to book semi-final spot
Shaun Murphy withstood a spirited fightback from Judd Trump to book his place in the semi-finals of the World Championship.
The 2005 champion did the damage in the afternoon session, with his four-frame run putting him within touching distance of the last four.
Trump came out firing in the evening and threatened a comeback when winning the first two frames of the session to cut the deficit to two. He continued to push and drew level at 11-11 as nerves threatened to swamp Murphy, but the Magician dug deep to set up a last-four clash with Kyren Wilson.
- - -
