Story so far
One semi-final has certainly been tighter than the other so far and that is the one we kick things off with today, as former champions Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham are locked in at 4-4.
There were errors from both players, with Bingham looking more assured
Semi-final schedule
One day down, two to go! Here's how the next couple of days of semi-final action will unfold featuring Stuart Bingham, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy.
Friday, 30 April
10:00
- Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby
14:30
- Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
19:00
- Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby
Saturday, 01 May
10:00
- Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
14:30
- Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby
19:00
- Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
- - -
