Story so far

There were errors from both players, with Bingham looking more assured

The 2015 champion is aiming to become just the fourth qualifier to make it all the way to the final.

Semi-final schedule

One day down, two to go! Here's how the next couple of days of semi-final action will unfold featuring Stuart Bingham, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy.

Friday, 30 April

10:00

Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby

14:30

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

19:00

Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby

Saturday, 01 May

10:00

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

14:30

Stuart Bingham v Mark Selby

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy

- - -

