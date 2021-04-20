Mark Allen cruised into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-2 win over Lyu Haotian.
The Pistol has described himself as having zero form this term, but he looked good in setting up a potential meeting with Mark Selby in round two.
For a player of his ability, Allen does not have a great record at the Crucible. His best result was a semi-final appearance in 2009, and he arrived in Sheffield with little form to his name.
But he produced a dominant display to topple Lyu. The damage was done in the opening session, with breaks of 139, 102 and 106 securing a 7-2 advantage.
After breaking the back of the match in the morning session, Allen kept his foot on the jugular to advance with ease.
Lyu’s only hope was a rapid start, but he lost a scrappy opening frame of the second session after wriggling a tough yellow in the jaws when poised to counter.
At six frames adrift, Lyu went into attack mode. He knocked in a superb red at the start of the 11th and looked in a mood to fight, but missed a black off its spot and a counter of 64 from Allen moved the Northern Irishman to within one frame of victory.
Victory was swift in coming, as Allen seized on a mistake from Lyu to wrap up the win - the most dominant of the completed first-round ties to date.
Stuart Bingham progressed to round two with a thrilling 10-9 win over Ding Junhui.
The pair were forced to come back to play the final frame of their match in the evening, after they were forced off at 9-9 due to the session overrunning.
Bingham had the first chance after Ding went in-off, but he missed a simple red to hand his Chinese opponent the table.
Given the nature of the match, it was never likely one of them would make a clean kill and it proved the case as Ding broke down on 45.
Bingham looked in pieces when he missed the simple red, but returned to the table and crafted a brilliant 70 under huge pressure to book his place in round two.
- - -
