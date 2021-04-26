Mark Selby raced into the quarter-finals of the World Championship with a slick display to finish off Mark Allen, winning 13-7.

Selby led 9-6 from Sunday’s second session having withstood a fightback from Allen, and he was in no mood to concede his lead on Monday evening as he showed glimpses of his imperious best on his way to the last eight.

Three-time champion Selby fought hard to seize the initiative, capitalising on a poor safety in frame 16 from Allen to put together a break of 54 to go four frames up.

Allen then clawed back a gritty frame 17 to go within three once more, producing a 50 at 55-22 down to re-apply some pressure, but Selby was ruthless in response and took full advantage when Allen missed a routine brown in the next.

And the world number four looked set for an early night as he raced to a 12th frame with a masterful clearance of 132, with his momentum only stifled by the mid-session interval.

In from the break, Allen gave away nine points in fouls before bashing the bunch or risk sacrificing the frame with another miss. A poor positional shot from Selby gave his opponent a sniff, but it wasn't enough as the world number four's next visit to the table saw a run of 38 take the frame and the match.

Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy made short work of Yan Bingtao in their final session to reach his first quarter-final since 2015. Murphy had led Masters winner Yan 10-6, and reeled off three of the next four frames to win 13-7.

Stuart Bingham who sped to a 13-6 victory over Jamie Jones to set up a quarter-final against Anthony McGill, who knocked out reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the second round. Earlier, Judd Trump beat David Gill 13-8 to secure his place in the quarter-finals . He was joined bywho sped to a 13-6 victory overto set up a quarter-final against, who knocked out reigning championin the second round.

