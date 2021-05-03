Mark Selby will take a three-frame advantage going into the last session of the World Championship final on Monday night.

The afternoon session saw Selby end 14-11 ahead, meaning the three-time world champion is just four frames away from a fourth crown.

Selby had narrowly trailed 7-6 before taking control of the final with four frames in a row on Sunday night.

World Championship 'That ain’t right' - O'Sullivan on 'wrong' Selby re-spot: Was it unsporting? AN HOUR AGO

Returning to the table with a 10-7 lead, Selby saw his advantage cut to two when Murphy struck first on Monday – a 77 break enough to win the opening frame.

A tight 19th frame featured an almighty fluke on the blue from Murphy, but after he missed the black when 62-58 down it was Selby who stole it with a thin cut into the same pocket.

There was a highly controversial moment in the frame when Selby benefited from an incorrect re-spot and was able to escape a tough snooker at the fourth time of asking. Ronnie O'Sullivan, speaking in the Eurosport studio, said it "ain't right" and said if he were Murphy he would have left his chair to question the situation before Selby took advantage.

Should Selby have flagged this dodgy re-spot in his favour?

Murphy once more closed the gap to two frames after sinking a long blue when Selby was requiring snookers, but just before the interval it was Selby who cleared up with a 107 – the first century of the final – to hold a 12-9 lead.

Another nervy frame followed the break, and after Murphy lead 14-0 he soon trailed 54-14 before missing a long red to allow Selby to seal it with a 50.

Selby held a four-frame lead for the first time in the final, but Murphy dug deep to stay within touching distance, recording a fine 100 to make it 13-10.

'Horrible shot' - Selby gets in all kinds of trouble with rest

Murphy appeared to be geed up by the packed Crucible crowd, and though he needed a few visits to the table he was able to win the 24th frame and bring the gap back down to two once more.

The last frame of the session was arguably the most crucial of the final so far, and after a 62 put Selby in command, he closed it out with an entertaining 69 to restore his three-frame advantage.

Selby won the world title in 2014, 2016 and 2017, while Murphy is chasing a second triumph after winning in 2005.

--

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship 'Horrible' - Selby 'gets Selby-ed' with nightmare snooker from Murphy 2 HOURS AGO