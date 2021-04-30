The third session of the World Championship semi-final began with a blur of pots, but after two frames of free-flowing snooker the third went into the weeds and Mark Selby took so long over a shot the referee was forced to step in and warn him.

Stuart Bingham opened the session with breaks of 131 and 96, but the third turned scrappy with both players wary of letting in their opponent.

Bingham played a clever shot, leaving the white tight under the bottom cushion. With reds spread around the table, any error could have proved costly.

Selby looked at a host of angles, walking round the table assessing his options.

Time ticked by as he mulled over his options, and after three minutes referee Ben Williams stepped in to chivvy the three-time champion along.

“It has been going on for over three minutes now, you need to consider taking a stroke,” Williams said to Selby.

Seconds later, Selby played a red towards the baulk area and it let in Bingham to break the deadlock.

The initial error did not cost Selby as the frame see-sawed for over an hour - with Bingham eventually taking it when potting the black after an outrageous fluke on the pink.

