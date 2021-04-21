Mark Williams turned on the style to book his place in the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 win over Sam Craigie.

Craigie kept Williams honest in the first session, as he pegged the gap at 5-4 to raise hope of an upset.

However, the Welshman produced some vintage play - the sort of form that secured the title in 2000, 2003 and 2018 - to set up a meeting with fellow class of ‘92 alumnus, John Higgins.

The opening frame of the evening session was dragged into the weeds by Williams, who kept the safety battle extremely tight.

The Welshman has said he will attack when the opportunity arises, and he seized on a sloppy shot from Craigie to compile a break of 53. An excellent safety after running out of position crafted a second chance and the three-time champion took it to move 6-4 ahead.

Williams’ pace of play has been excellent this season, and he turned on the style in the 11th frame.

A superb double into the left middle after unfortunately slipping out of position was the highlight of a break of 73 that was enough to secure a three-frame cushion.

A stunning red at the start of the 12th demonstrated the form Williams was in. He did not close out the frame in one visit, but Craigie conceded - and trudged back to his seat like a beaten man - when failing to knock in a black with a small chance to counter.

Williams took the 13th frame - to move within one of victory - after pouncing on a mistake from his opponent and he completed a hugely impressive victory with a break of 94 in the 14th.

His play in the evening session was carefree and full of panache, but as he goes deeper in the tournament and the prospect of a fourth title edges closer - it will be interesting to see if he can continue in the same vein.

Barry Hawkins knocked in breaks of 126, 82 and 76 in the second session to take out Matthew Selt 10-3. Selt trailed 6-3 from the opening session and he failed to mount a fightback, as Hawkins set up a meeting with Kyren Wilson in round two.

