Neil Robertson cruised into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-3 win over Liang Wenbo.
The Australian, who was sublime in victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the Tour Championship a few weeks ago, produced some stunning pots to make an early statement to his rivals for the Crucible title.
He did much of the damage in winning the opening session 6-3, and he kept up the momentum to prevent his rival getting a foothold in the contest.
Robertson laid down a marker with a superb red in the opening frame of the session and it set him up for a stunning century.
Liang’s hopes of a fightback evaporated in the 11th frame. He had a couple of chances to close it out, but on each occasion he ran out of position and Robertson stepped in when his opponent left a tough blue above ground to establish a five-frame cushion.
Robertson is a strong favourite to add to the world title he won in 2010, and Liang had no answer to his opponent's potting prowess.
As the frames ticked by, Liang’s cueing unravelled. In the 12th frame, he lunged at a long red and it presented a chance to Robertson who hoovered up a break of 110 - his 66th century at the Crucible.
The Australian’s pace of play was excellent, which is usually an indicator he is high on confidence, and he wrapped up victory in the 13th frame.
Robertson can now look ahead to a meeting with either Jack Lisowski or Ali Carter in the second round.
