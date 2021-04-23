Neil Robertson and Jack Lisowski served up a feast of top-class snooker, with the former leading 9-7 heading into the final session of their second-round encounter at the World Championship.

The first session was patchy bordering on the poor for two players of such quality, but the shackles were thrown off on Friday afternoon as they served up a treat.

With the Crucible at near 50% capacity, both players provided the spectators in Sheffield with a stunning spectacle.

After seeing Robertson pinch the first session despite being second best for much of it, Lisowski required a bright start and he delivered by taking the first two frames on Friday afternoon with excellent breaks of 91 and 80 to level the contest at 5-5.

Lisowski scored 201 points without reply to start the second session, but a dreaded double kiss in the 11th handed a chance to Robertson. The Australian crafted 59, and wrapped up the frame after a safety battle to move back in front.

Lisowski cued the ball superbly until breaking down in the 11th. He did not let the setback deter him as he powered back to take the 12th with a 73 to draw level at the interval.

The good play from Lisowski appeared to spur on his rival, as Robertson roared back to take the 13th frame with a supreme contribution of 137.

Robertson backed up the 137 with a 69 to restore the two-frame cushion from the opening session.

The 2010 champion came into the event as the pre-tournament favourite. After a below-par opening session, he demonstrated the form that secured him that position as another century - 113 - extended his lead to 9-6.

Lisowski was left completely cold for three frames after the interval, but he did nothing wrong and showed his form was still sharp by winning the final frame of the session with a break of 116 to leave the match superbly poised at 9-7.

